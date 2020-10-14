Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Titan Mining Corp (TSE:TI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.60. The company traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 191220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.23, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.03 million and a PE ratio of -7.14.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan Mining Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Mining Company Profile (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

