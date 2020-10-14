Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$1.50 to C$2.00. The stock traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 568277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Cormark raised their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.55 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.60.

In other Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$52,907.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,678.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

