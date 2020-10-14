Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.85. The company traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 792267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

In other news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 37,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total value of C$35,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,136,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,691,301.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.22 million and a P/E ratio of -88.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.79.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

