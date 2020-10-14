Reviewing m-Wise (OTCMKTS:MWIS) and United States Cellular (OTCMKTS:USM)

m-Wise (OTCMKTS:MWIS) and United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares m-Wise and United States Cellular’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio m-Wise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United States Cellular $4.02 billion 0.66 $127.00 million $1.44 21.47

United States Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than m-Wise.

Profitability

This table compares m-Wise and United States Cellular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets m-Wise N/A N/A N/A United States Cellular 4.48% 4.24% 2.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of United States Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of United States Cellular shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for m-Wise and United States Cellular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score m-Wise 0 0 0 0 N/A United States Cellular 0 1 3 1 3.00

United States Cellular has a consensus target price of $44.40, suggesting a potential upside of 43.64%. Given United States Cellular’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United States Cellular is more favorable than m-Wise.

Summary

United States Cellular beats m-Wise on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About m-Wise

m-Wise, Inc. engages in the manufacture, development, and marketing of hardware-based wireless application platform. The company was founded by Shay Ben Asulin and Mordechai Broudo in February 2000 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications. It also provides roaming services; machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards. In addition, the company offers assortment of consumer electronics consisting of headphones, speakers, wearables, and home automation products. It serves approximately 5.1 million customers, including retail consumers, governments, and small-to-mid-size business customers in construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate industries. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, third-party national retailers, and independent agents, as well as Website and telesales. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 256 retail stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

