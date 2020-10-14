Head to Head Analysis: VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) and Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG)

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) and Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of VOXX International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Orbital Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of VOXX International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Orbital Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VOXX International and Orbital Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOXX International -8.99% -3.55% -2.72% Orbital Energy Group -49.80% -66.47% -37.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VOXX International and Orbital Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOXX International $394.89 million 0.52 -$26.44 million N/A N/A Orbital Energy Group $23.49 million 0.97 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -1.59

Orbital Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VOXX International.

Risk and Volatility

VOXX International has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital Energy Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VOXX International and Orbital Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOXX International 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbital Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

VOXX International beats Orbital Energy Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. The company's Premium Audio segment provides home theater systems, high-end loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/iPad and computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, headphones, and digital living network alliance compatible devices. Its Consumer Accessories segment offers remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; karaoke products; action cameras; iris identification and biometric security related products; personal sound amplifiers; infant/nursery products; activity tracking bands; smart-home security and safety products; infant and nursery products; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company sells its products to mass merchants, regional chain stores, e-commerce platforms, department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, power retailers, independent 12-volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, automotive and vehicle manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the United States military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, cell phone carriers, the public safety sector, private security providers, and original equipment manufacturers primarily under the Audiovox brand. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

