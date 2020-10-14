Head-To-Head Comparison: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) & Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zillow Group and Limelight Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Limelight Networks 0 1 7 0 2.88

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $105.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. Limelight Networks has a consensus target price of $8.09, suggesting a potential upside of 21.04%. Given Limelight Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Limelight Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.74 billion 8.37 -$305.36 million N/A N/A Limelight Networks $200.63 million 4.06 -$16.04 million ($0.14) -47.71

Limelight Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -11.54% -9.76% -5.70% Limelight Networks -3.21% -4.42% -3.42%

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Limelight Networks beats Zillow Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives. It operates edge services platform that provides content delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services, as well as sells equipment. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

