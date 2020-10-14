Reviewing Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) & China Medicine (NYSE:CHME)

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and China Medicine (OTCMKTS:CHME) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Medicine has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cardinal Health and China Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardinal Health 0 5 5 0 2.50 China Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardinal Health presently has a consensus price target of $59.78, indicating a potential upside of 24.74%. Given Cardinal Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cardinal Health is more favorable than China Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares Cardinal Health and China Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardinal Health -2.42% 130.94% 3.96% China Medicine N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Cardinal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cardinal Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of China Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardinal Health and China Medicine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardinal Health $152.92 billion 0.09 -$3.70 billion $5.45 8.79 China Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Medicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardinal Health.

Summary

Cardinal Health beats China Medicine on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. It also provides services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers for specialty pharmaceutical products; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; and offers pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers. In addition, this segment repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products. The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products. It also provides incontinence, nutritional delivery, wound care, cardiovascular, and endovascular products; single-use surgical drapes, gowns and apparel, and fluid suction and collection systems; urology products; operating room supplies; and electrode products. In addition, this segment distributes a range of national brand products, including medical, surgical, and laboratory products; and provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers. Cardinal Health, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About China Medicine

China Medicine Corporation produces and distributes prescription and over the counter drugs, traditional Chinese medicine products, herbs and dietary-supplements, medical devices, and medical formulations in China. The company offers various products for applications, including oncology, high blood pressure, and removal of toxins from food and animal feeds. It provides products that treat stagnation of the heart blood, obstruction of qi in the chest, cardiodynia, headache, and dysmenorrhea; upper respiratory tract infection, acute faucitis, acute tonsillitis, acute gastroenteritis, etc.; acute and chronic hepatitis, deferment hepatitis, cholecystitis, etc.; irregular menstruation, dysmenorrhea, and amenorrhea; anemia and deficiency of vital energy; palpitation, dizziness, and fatigue; and cerebral arteriosclerosis and ischemic stroke. The company distributes its products through a sales network in China. The company was formerly known as Lounsberry Holdings III, Inc. and changed its name to China Medicine Corporation in May 2006. China Medicine Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.