Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Evotec alerts:

EVT opened at €23.64 ($27.81) on Wednesday. Evotec has a 12-month low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 12-month high of €26.77 ($31.49). The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.