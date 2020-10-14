Analyzing Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) and Dada Nexus (OTCMKTS:DADA)

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Dada Nexus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $1.88 billion 1.19 $36.86 million $0.41 60.66 Dada Nexus $437.76 million 17.29 -$235.82 million ($3.84) -8.87

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internet Initiative Japan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan 1.96% 5.04% 1.96% Dada Nexus N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Internet Initiative Japan and Dada Nexus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A Dada Nexus 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dada Nexus has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.77%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Dada Nexus on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services. Its Internet connectivity services for consumers consist of various service, including ADSL, fiber optic, WiMAX, 3G, and LTE wireless data communication services under the IIJmio and hi-ho brand names. The company also offers WAN services, a closed network service primarily using dedicated lines, as well as wide-area Ethernet services and IP-VPN services to corporate customers; outsourcing services that comprise security-related, network-related, server-related, data center-related, and IIJ GIO/Hosting package services for non-customizable hosting package cloud computing services; and customer support and help desk solutions, and IP phone services. In addition, it provides systems integration services, which include consulting, project planning, systems design, and development of network systems, which focus on Internet business systems, and Intranet and Extranet corporate information systems; and systems operation and maintenance services. Further, the company sells routers, iPads, and other equipment, as well as software; and provides automated teller machine (ATM) services. As of June 29, 2018, it operated 29 primary points of presence (POP) for dedicated access and 1 universal POP for nationwide dial-up access; 27 Internet data centers; and 1,096 ATMs. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

