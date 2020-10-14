LivaNova Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 11,323% compared to the average daily volume of 22 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

