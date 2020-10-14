Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,104 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 520% compared to the typical daily volume of 823 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

HUN stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,670,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 212,789 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $2,032,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

