Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on 4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,320 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 370% compared to the typical daily volume of 706 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 4Licensing from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 4Licensing from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on 4Licensing in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 4Licensing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38. 4Licensing has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $62.59.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.15 million.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 7,856,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $366,735,491.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.27% of 4Licensing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

