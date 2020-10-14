Progressive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 7,980 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the average volume of 1,375 call options.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.48. Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Progressive will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,374,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,591 shares of company stock worth $10,012,980. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Progressive by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

