Progressive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PGR)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 7,980 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the average volume of 1,375 call options.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.48. Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Progressive will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,374,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,591 shares of company stock worth $10,012,980. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Progressive by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

LivaNova Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
LivaNova Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Huntsman
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Huntsman
Bloomin’ Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Bloomin’ Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on 4Licensing
Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on 4Licensing
Progressive Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Progressive Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shaw Communications Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shaw Communications Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report