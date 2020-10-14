Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Shaw Communications reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shaw Communications.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

