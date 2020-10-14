Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vuzix Call Options (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,309 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical volume of 2,693 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

VUZI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vuzix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $188.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vuzix will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

