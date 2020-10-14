Brokerages Expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $837.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. National Securities upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,011.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 144.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 3.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 122,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

