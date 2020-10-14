Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $140.64 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $65.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 3.26. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 160.0% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 161,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

