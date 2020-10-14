ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 21st (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ORIC) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 21st. ORIC Pharmaceuticals had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 24th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $74,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $96,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

