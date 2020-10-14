Brokerages Anticipate Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Analysts predict that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Daseke posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.15 million.

Several research firms recently commented on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Daseke presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the second quarter valued at $146,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Daseke by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daseke stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.34. Daseke has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.14.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

