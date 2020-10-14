Brokerages Expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Colfax reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Shares of CFX opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -448.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.89. Colfax has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $87,982.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $600,599.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,274.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Colfax during the second quarter worth $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Colfax during the second quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Colfax during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth about $82,000.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

