Brokerages Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.56. Southside Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $62.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Southside Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Tony K. Morgan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,771,000 after buying an additional 86,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 55,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $846.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.53. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

