(TWCTU)’s (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) Quiet Period Will End on October 21st

(TWCTU)’s (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 21st. (TWCTU) had issued 52,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 11th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of (TWCTU) stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. (TWCTU) (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

About (TWCTU)

There is no company description available for TWC Tech Holdings II Corp.

