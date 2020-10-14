Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to “Buy”

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTTAY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Continental in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.63. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

