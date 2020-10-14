Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Atlas Copco from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco has an average rating of “Hold”.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $57.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $61.66.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

About Atlas Copco

