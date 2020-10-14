Zacks Investment Research Upgrades C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) to “Buy”

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C-Bond Systems Inc. is a nanotechnology company. It provides patent-protected nanotechnology. The company is an owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond Systems Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

CBNT opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. C-Bond Systems has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that C-Bond Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

