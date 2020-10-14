ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11 and a beta of 1.13. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

