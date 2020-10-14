Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BASFY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Main First Bank raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. Basf has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Basf had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Basf will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

