Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSSY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BOSSY stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

