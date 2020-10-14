POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUCOY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $22.40 on Monday. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.34.

POLYMETAL INTL/S Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

