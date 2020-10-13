LGT Capital Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,797 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 209,749 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 7.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $182,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after acquiring an additional 470,400 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.7% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,751.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 272,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,046,000 after buying an additional 258,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $221.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,675.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.46.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

