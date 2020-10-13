Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,975 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,097 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $166,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.46.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $221.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,675.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

