$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Avient posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.65 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 21.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Avient has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

