Tiaa Fsb Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG opened at $1,569.15 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,528.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,427.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1,067.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,698.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

