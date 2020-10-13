$0.46 EPS Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.43. Avient posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Avient had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.65 million.

AVNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Avient has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

