Tiaa Fsb Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $63,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

