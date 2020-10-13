Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,703,000 after buying an additional 609,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.