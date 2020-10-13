Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Vitru has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

