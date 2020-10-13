Gossamer Bio’s (GOSS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of GOSS opened at $13.59 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 38.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 31.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 13.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

