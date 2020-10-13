Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ (APLS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.14.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 1,543 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,096,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,896,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,616 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 921,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 171.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

