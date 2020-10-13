UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s 4th Largest Position

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 4.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $117,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after buying an additional 305,797 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after acquiring an additional 172,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $329.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $333.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.