Tiaa Fsb Has $154.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 907,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,323 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $154,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $6,340,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $179.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $181.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.18 and its 200-day moving average is $157.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

