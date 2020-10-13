Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

Paylocity stock opened at $188.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $189.93.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total transaction of $921,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,278,673.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 26,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $3,573,656.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,879,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,595. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2,191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 107,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $890,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

