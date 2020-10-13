LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $18.06 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after buying an additional 2,004,688 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,277,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,143,000 after buying an additional 1,270,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

