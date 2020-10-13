Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,450 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for 4.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.44% of Cerner worth $97,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

