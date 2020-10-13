LGT Capital Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,678 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 3.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $79,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 91,881.3% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

