Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stake Lifted by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 592,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,450 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies makes up about 5.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.16% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $129,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $2,060,126.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.10.

Shares of EL opened at $227.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $228.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

