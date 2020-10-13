Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $116.25 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.
Apple stock opened at $124.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2,156.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.
In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $536,884,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
