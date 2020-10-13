Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 9.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $228,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.31.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,564.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,522.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,424.07. The company has a market cap of $1,064.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

