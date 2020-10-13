Tiaa Fsb Buys 219,353 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,870,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,353 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $171,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 710,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 128,151 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

