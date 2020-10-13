Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $92.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Melius upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. AGCO has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 181.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.